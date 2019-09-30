Alcohol a possible factor in fatal crash near Bear Creek in Merced, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision Friday in Merced, police said.

The male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger were in a 1998 Acura when the car crashed into a tree at 3:07 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Northwest Bear Creek Drive, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Both passengers were flown to Modesto hospitals, the release states. The driver died at the hospital, while the female passenger was treated and released.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to contact the police department’s traffic division at 209-388-7719, or the tipster line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by texting to the number “TIP411” or 847411, and including the word “Comvip” as the text message keyword.

A truncated news release sent to the public initially inferred that both passengers died. But another official news release confirmed only the driver was killed.