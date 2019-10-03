Local
Road work to close parts of M Street and West Main Street in Merced, city says
A downtown improvement project is scheduled to begin in Merced next week causing closures to sections of roads.
The project includes reconstructing the roadway on M Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, and West Main Street from M Street to N Street, according to a City of Merced news release.
The project will also include the installation of storm drain lines on the section of M Street, as well as multiple access ramps that will be installed on street corners throughout the project.
The project is scheduled to begin Oct. 7 and continue through Dec. 3 with intermittent lane closures throughout the construction period, according to the release.
West Main Street will be closed from about Oct. 7, through Nov. 1 and M Street will be closed from Oct. 28, through Dec. 3. An additional closure of M Street will take place for about three days in the middle of October, the city said.
According to the city, detour signs will be placed throughout the project area.
