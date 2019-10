SHARE COPY LINK

Merced Mall celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday evening with face-painting for kids, balloon animals and milkshakes.

The late Hugh Codding built the mall as one of the first retailers to head north in Merced to Olive Avenue. Today, it serves a market of over a quarter-million consumers.

Mayor Mike Murphy lauded Codding as a visionary during his remarks. Murphy was joined by other speakers to commemorate the occasion.