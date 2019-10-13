Highway 140 reopens as firefighters make progress on blaze burning near Yosemite park 

SHARE COPY LINK

A stretch of Highway 140 east of Mariposa reopened Sunday night, eight days after the Briceburg fire brokeout near Yosemite National Park.

CalFire announced the reopening Sunday night.

The fire has burned 5,563 acres and was about 70% contained as of Sunday, firefighters said.

Fire officials ask that motorists drive slowly and remain vigilant as fire crews and utility equipment continue to work in the area. Rocks and trees may have been loosened by the fire which could cause them to fall into the roadway.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Minimal fire activity was reported overnight and officials said the fire is expected to be fully contained Oct. 21.

Fire officials said the fire started in the Merced River Canyon on Oct. 6, at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of the Briceburg Road bridge and Highway 140.

All mandatory evacuations have been lifted and crews will continue construction of containment lines as well as suppression repair activities.

Residents returned to their homes last week.

J.D. Guidi, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric, said there were no reported power outages to residences in the Mariposa and Midpines area as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire destroyed one building that officials have described as an outbuilding.

No injuries have been reported.

As of Sunday afternoon, 72 fire engines, 22 water tenders, five helicopters, 18 hand crews, 11 bulldozers and a total of 829 personnel are assigned to the fire.