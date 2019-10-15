Motorcycle rider suffers major injuries in crash on Interstate , CHP says

SHARE COPY LINK

A motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital over the weekend after collision on Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 9:48 p.m. Sunday to a collision in the northbound lanes of I-5, south of the Laguna Seca Creek Overcrossing, according to a news release.

Steven Lee Taylor Sr., 43, of Folsom, was riding a black 2005 Kawasaki Ninja when a black 2007 Nissan Versa driven by Julie Ann Brown, 34, of Safford, Ariz., stopped behind a traffic backup north of the John Erreca Rest Area, according to the CHP.

The motorcycle crashed into the back of the Nissan. Taylor was thrown from the motorcycle.

Taylor was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries. Brown was taken to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for a complaint of pain. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the collision.