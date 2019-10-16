Virus spreading at Atwater elementary schools? Students report concerning symptoms

SHARE COPY LINK

The Merced County Department of Public Health released a Health Advisory Wednesday, informing the public of increased gastrointestinal illness in the Atwater Elementary School District.

The department said it has been advised that several students and staff from Aileen Colburn Elementary School have reported symptoms of stomachache, vomiting and fever, according to a news release.

Officials said isolated reports of vomiting and nausea have also been reported at other schools within the Atwater Elementary School District.

According to health officials, no definite diagnosis has been made. But the norovirus infection, which is considered highly contagious and causes vomiting and diarrhea, is suspected.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Merced County Department of Public Health said distribution of the health advisory is a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of gastrointestinal illness.

The most common way to become infected with the norovirus is by touching contaminated surfaces such as handrails, countertops, commonly used buttons and door handles, according to the release.

The county health department warns that a person infected with norovirus may recover quickly but will still be contagious to other people. A person with norovirus infection is contagious from the moment that person feels sick, to 48 hours after symptoms disappear, according to county health officials.

Those with norovirus should drink plenty of liquids to replace fluid loss and prevent dehydration. High fat foods can make symptoms worse and should be avoided, according to the news release.

County health officials recommend keeping any child that displays nausea, vomiting or stomachache at home until 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

The county health department also recommends proper hand hygiene, such as washing hands carefully with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers and before eating and handling food.

Officials also recommend keeping sick persons out of areas where food is being prepared and to clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces using a chlorine bleach solution or other disinfectant that the Environmental Protection Agency has listed as effective against norovirus.