Man killed in rollover crash in Merced County, CHP reports

A 36-year-old man died Thursday in a crash north of Dos Palos, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers responded to the crash at 11:30 a.m. on Highway 152 near Palm Avenue, according to Officer Shannon Stiers.

The victim was from Dos Palos. His name was not released. Investigators identified a passenger in his vehicle as Sarah Morrow, 30, of Dos Palos.,

The driver lost control of a 2000 Ford Ranger while he was attempting to pass another vehicle on the two-lane highway. The truck left the road and overturned several times before slamming into a barbed wire fence, the CHP said.

The driver died at the scene. Marrow declined medical treatment, officers said.