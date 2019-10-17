Local
Man killed in rollover crash in Merced County, CHP reports
A 36-year-old man died Thursday in a crash north of Dos Palos, the California Highway Patrol reported.
CHP officers responded to the crash at 11:30 a.m. on Highway 152 near Palm Avenue, according to Officer Shannon Stiers.
The victim was from Dos Palos. His name was not released. Investigators identified a passenger in his vehicle as Sarah Morrow, 30, of Dos Palos.,
The driver lost control of a 2000 Ford Ranger while he was attempting to pass another vehicle on the two-lane highway. The truck left the road and overturned several times before slamming into a barbed wire fence, the CHP said.
The driver died at the scene. Marrow declined medical treatment, officers said.
