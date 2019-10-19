Atwater fire and police officials team up for holiday toy drive

A sign for Atwater City Hall and Police Department is seen along Bellevue Road in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Atwater Police Department is teaming up with Atwater Cal Fire and the city of Atwater to launch a holiday toy drive that begins this month.

Child registration for the Atwater Fire and Police Holiday Toy Drive begins Oct. 21. and ends Dec. 6.

The drive’s mission is to contribute happy holiday memories to children in need, according to a police department news release. For more details, visit AtwaterToyDrive.com.

Donations of any new unwrapped toy for all children up to age 12 can be dropped off at Atwater City Hall and the Atwater Police Station, 750 Bellevue Road.

Donations can also be dropped off at The Atwater Community Center, 760 East Bellevue Road and Atwater Fire Stations 41 and 42, 699 Broadway Ave. and 2006 Avenue Two.

The toy drive will accept monetary donations, however it will not accept donations of toy weapons, according to the release.

Events will also be held to support the toy drive, like the stuff the cruiser event at the Bloss Bowl on Nov. 1, and the fire department’s BBQ drive through tri-tip dinner for four on Dec. 7.

Children ages 0 to 12 can be registered by a resident parent or legal guardian at the Atwater Community Center on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The parent or guarding must present a valid U.S. government photo I.D., a birth certificate or proof of birth for the child, and a proof of address dated within the past 30 days of the registration date, according to the police department news release.

Additional information about the toy drive can be found by calling 209-357-6300 or by emailing toydive@atwater.org.