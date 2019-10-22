Full containment of Briceburg Fire expected this week, CalFire says

The Briceburg Fire, which has been burning outside Yosemite National Park for the past two weeks, was 99% contained at 5,563 acres over the weekend, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Full containment of the fire was expected by Wednesday. A total of 100 fire personnel were assigned to the fire Saturday evening, including one fire engine, four water tenders, two bulldozers and two hand crews, according to the release.

Little change has occurred to the fire and firefighter staffing since Saturday evening, according to CalFire Capt. Chris Moyle. Moyle said firefighters will continue the same pattern of patrolling and fire suppression repair over the next couple of days.

CalFire asks motorists to drive cautiously along Highway 140, which was reopened last week, while fire crews work to secure and enforce containment lines, according to the release.

Buffalo Gulch Road remains open to residents only.

The vegetation fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, in the Merced River Canyon, has razed one building.

No have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.