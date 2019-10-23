Old arson-damaged Reinero’s building demolished after fire leaves it ‘dangerous’

The building that that once housed Reinero’s Trophy Room was torn down Wednesday, almost three years after a once-locally famous downtown Merced restaurant was damaged in a suspected arson fire.

The demolition capped a lengthy legal process to take down the building.

The popular Italian restaurant had been in Merced since at least the 1940s but shut down shortly after 2000.

“There’s a lot of history here,” Mayor Mike Murphy said, reminiscing about the restaurant’s clam chowder and atmosphere.

The city had to spend about $120,000 to demolish the building, which had asbestos and a stress-fractured facade.

That was after the building’s owner didn’t respond to requests by the city to fix up the building. The city will be reimbursed when the property sells.