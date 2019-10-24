Two people killed in drug-related crash in Merced County. Driver arrested, CHP says

Two people died and one person suffered major injuries Thursday in a head-on traffic collision in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive, near East Avenue, just south of Denair.

A woman and a male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man suffered major injuries. All three victims were believed to be in their 30s. They were traveling in a 2004 Chevrolet van that was struck head-on by a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 43-year-old Charlie Everitt of Sacramento, Officer Eric Zuniga said.

Everitt was traveling west on Santa Fe Drive when his car drifted into the eastbound lane colliding with the van.

Investigators believe Everitt was under the influence of some type of narcotic, Zuniga said.

The victims’ van was registered out of Turlock but none of the people in the van were carrying identification, authorities said.

Everitt was arrested and transported to a Modesto area hospital with minor injuries, according to Zuniga. Once he is released from the hospital, Everitt will be transported to the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the collision to contact the California Highway Patrol at 209-356-6600.