Abandoned south Merced home destroyed by fire, officials say

A fire destroyed an old, abandoned home Friday morning in south Merced, according to Merced County Cal Fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at about 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of West Cone Avenue and Harrison Avenue, Merced County Cal Fire Battalion Chief Chris Bernard said.

The fire engulfed about half of a dilapidated 1,200-square-foot home when fire crews arrived, Bernard said. By the time they controlled the fire, it had completely burned the structure.

No injuries were reported and there was no monetary loss, Bernard said, adding the fire’s origin and what caused it was under investigation Friday morning.

