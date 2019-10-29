Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Merced County

A motorcyclist from Hilmar died late last week after he collided with a utility pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Merced officers responded at 2:52 a.m. Friday to a report of a motorcycle on the side of Highway 165, south of Westside Boulevard, Officer Eric Zuniga said.

Authorities located 28-year-old Jacob McComb, a Hilmar resident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.







McComb was riding a motorcycle north when the bike drifted west across the southbound lane and onto the west shoulder where he apparently lost control and slammed into a utility pole, Zuniga said.

The time of the actual collision was unknown.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.