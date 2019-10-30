Major injuries reported in Merced County rollover crash, CHP says

A Merced driver and his passengers were injured in a rollover crash in Merced County, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the crash in the area of East South Bear Creek Drive, west of Plainsburg Road on Monday, just after 9 p.m. Monday.

According to Officer Eric Zuniga, 28-year-old Marcus Johnson of Merced and three passengers were traveling west on East South Bear Creek Drive, west of Plainsburg Road, in a 2006 Ford truck. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove off the south shoulder of the roadway and into an orchard, overturning multiple times before landing on its roof.

Johnson and Sarah Hamm, 39, of Fresno, suffered major injuries. A 17-year-old passenger from Merced complained of pain to the neck. All three were taken to area hospitals.

Keith Doyle, 20, of Merced, complained of pain but refused medical treatment, the CHP said.

The crash remained still under investigation Wednesday.