Highway 140 in Mariposa County will fully close in coming days. Here’s when and why

The California Department of Transportation said there will be intermittent full highway closures along Highway 140 in Mariposa County from Briceburg to Yosemite National Park for blasting and boulder removal beginning Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of the California Department of Transportation.

Blasting and boulder removal will require full closures along Highway 140 in Mariposa County during parts of next week, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The first scheduled closure is Monday (Nov. 18) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., shutting down eastbound and westbound Highway 140 from Briceburg to Slate Gulch.

Caltrans said intermittent full highway closures in both directions are also scheduled Tuesday (Nov. 19) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. along Highway 140 from Crane Creek Road to Yosemite National Park.

Caltrans warns that the highway closures can occur at anytime during these hours and could result in delays of up to 20 minutes.

One-way traffic control also will be in effect for debris removal.

Caltrans asks motorists to be mindful of the intermittent full closures when planning trips through the area.