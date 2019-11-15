Woman, two boys suffer major injuries in collision near Hilmar

A 48-year-old woman and two boys suffered major injuries Friday in a collision with a tractor pulling a trailer near Hilmar, according to California Highway Patrol.

At about 8:07 a.m., 46-year-old Hilmar resident Jose Mena was driving a Kubota tractor hauling a 15-foot manure trailer east on Williams Avenue, east of Tegner Road in Merced County, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.

Mena reported he was driving at about 8 mph. But he had caution triangles on his vehicle, so he was driving legally, Zuniga said.

Susan Cabral Yori, a 48-year-old Hilmar resident was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a 16-year-old boy in the front passenger seat and a 10-year-old boy in the driver-side rear passenger seat, Zuniga said.

Cabral Yori was approaching the manure trailer and, for unknown reasons, failed to reduce her speed enough before her truck collided with the trailer, Zuniga said.

Cabral Yori suffered major injuries and was flown to Memorial Hospital in Modesto, Zuniga said. The two boys also suffered major injuries and were taken to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening. Neither of the Chevrolet passengers were wearing seat belts, Zuniga said.

Mena didn’t report any injuries, Zuniga said. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision.

The collision remained under investigation Friday, Zuniga said.