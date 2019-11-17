Motorists can expect lane and ramp closures this week in Merced County, Caltrans says

Motorists can expect lane and ramp closures along multiple Merced County highways this week, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans said closures will take place along Highway 99 for maintenance work from Childs Avenue to Franklin Slough. No consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Alternating closures of the number one and number two lanes along eastbound Highway 152 will take place from Island Road to the Merced and Madera County lines for grinding operations from 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Drainage work will close the connector ramp from Highway 152 to northbound Interstate 5 on Monday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way southbound Highway 99 on-ramp is scheduled to take place for grinding operations from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, to 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

According to Caltrans, the number two lane of southbound Highway 99 from R Street to Highway 140 will be closed for grinding operations from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, to 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Grinding operations will result in a full on-ramp closure from 16th Street to southbound Highway 99 and from G Street to southbound Highway 99 from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Grinding operations are also scheduled to close the southbound Highway 99 number two lane from Highway 140 to Childs Avenue from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.