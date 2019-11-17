Man stuck and killed by tractor on Highway 59 in Merced County, CHP says

A man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a tractor in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officer Eric Zuniga said officers responded to the collision on Highway 59 at about 6:41 a.m. Sunday.

Zuniga said a 52-year-old Merced man was driving a Case tractor south on Highway 59 north of Bellevue Road at about 16 to 18 mph when a man, believed to be about 25 years old, ran in front of the vehicle and was struck by the tractor.

The man died at the scene, the CHP said.

According to Zuniga, the crash is still under investigation and it is unknown why the man, who was walking north on the right shoulder of Highway 59, ran in front of the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision, according to the CHP.