Vehicle fire damages Merced auto repair business, fire officials say

A local business sustained fire damage Tuesday during a vehicle fire, according to fire officials.

The Merced City Fire Department responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at Sierra Muffler and Radiators at 1990 block of Yosemite Parkway.

Firefighters found a vehicle on fire inside of a repair garage, according to Capt. Mark Walker. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire which was contained to the vehicle repair area.

Walker said the business was in operation at the time of the fire, however no one was inside the business.

Officials said the fire caused about $70,000 worth of damage to the building structure and about $20,000 in vehicle damage. According to Walker, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.