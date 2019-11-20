Merced’s parks will soon close earlier, open later. Here’s the details

Ray Cervantes, 42, of Merced, left, prepares to throw during a game of horseshoes against friend David Perez, 42, of Merced, right, at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday afternoon, May 25, 2018. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

As of Dec. 18, city parks in Merced will shorten hours to close at 7 p.m. and open at 6 a.m. after a divided Merced City Council passed an ordinance supporters said was geared to deter illegal nighttime activity.

The city’s parks currently close for public activity at 11 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. every day. But concerns from residents neighboring parks, and from city council members, about recent gang activity, homeless encampments and a homicide led to Monday’s adoption of shortened park hours.

From Nov. 1 through the end of February, parks will close at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. For the remaining days, parks will close at 9 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

City officials said the changes shouldn’t affect those doing “passive recreational activities,” such as walking, bicycling, running or jogging on park paths. Residents can enjoy doing those activities at all hours of the day or night.

Other exceptions to the new hours include city-sponsored events and annual permit holders in parks with stadium-style lighting.

Anyone violating the ordinance will be subject to a misdemeanor. Supporters of the restricted hours said it would give police another tool to combat crime in city parks.

The city council was split on the ordinance, with councilmembers Fernando Echevarria, Matt Serratto, Kevin Blake and Delray Shelton voting in favor of it. Councilmembers Anthony Martinez and Jill McLeod, and Mayor Mike Murphy, voted against the ordinance.

Over the course of several previous city meetings, dissenting council and community members were concerned the shorter hours would limit residents’ ability to do lawful activities at the parks, such as stargazing, late night basketball at tangentially lit courts and other night-time leisure activities.

Other opinions against the changes claimed the ordinance was another anti-homeless measure being codified by the city, and that there was no data or reasonable evidence that reducing the park hours would have an effect on crime.