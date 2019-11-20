Merced County weekend rollover crash victim died at hospital, CHP says

An 18-year-old Atwater man who was thrown from a rollover vehicle crash in Merced County over the weekend has died, according to California Highway Patrol.

Jaden Bun and a 17-year-old female passenger from Merced were riding in a 2006 Toyota sedan being driven by 19-year-old Lucas Suarez, of Atwater, at about 6:08 p.m. Sunday, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.

They were traveling at about 60 mph west on Santa Fe Avenue, west of Business Park Way, when the vehicle drifted off the road and went down an embankment. The vehicle rolled over several times, throwing Bun from the vehicle. Bun was transported to a Modesto area hospital with major injuries. He died Monday at the hospital, authorities said.

Suarez and the teen passenger were wearing seat belts and reported minor injuries, Zuniga said.

Investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision.