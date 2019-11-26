Planning to leave Merced over the holiday? Bad weather is complicating travel plans

Rain drops cling to a window as a pedestrian crosses the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store at 19th and S streets in Sacramento in 2012. The National Weather Service says a storm bringing rain to the Sacramento Valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada is expected to reach Northern California on Tuesday or Wednesday, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Sacramento Bee file

With the first rain in more than two months expected to fall Tuesday night in Merced County, Thanksgiving travelers should be wary of slippery roads and thick traffic.

“The first 10-20 minutes can be pretty slick,” said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. The rain causes built-up oil to seep out of the roads, which can cause vehicles to skid.

Strong winds and dust in Los Banos and nearby cities also cut visibility Monday, the NWS reported. High winds should calm down after Monday night and into Tuesday, Bollenbacher said.

Across the nation, about 55 million people are expected to travel in the days ahead, marking the second-most traveled Thanksgiving week in nearly two decades. The overall record was set in 2005, according to AAA.

AAA said the heavy travel was linked to cheaper gas prices and unemployment reaching its lowest point in 50 years. Almost 90% of those traveling will drive a vehicle.

Traffic congestion should peak Wednesday.





Those headed to San Francisco on Wednesday could see traffic more than three times the normal congestion between 2 and 4 p.m. Los Angeles travelers can expect congestion 3.5 times more than typical between 5 and 7 p.m.

In addition to traffic, Merced County residents traveling Wednesday could face thunderstorms and winds reaching 40 mph.

Those traveling to the Sierra Nevada Mountains should prepare for snowfall at 5,000 feet Tuesday and 3,500 feet Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will be Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Light showers and partial sunshine are predicted Thanksgiving Day in Merced, with potential for thunderstorms as well.

Bollenbacher said the stormy skies should clear up by Friday. Black Friday shoppers can expect a sunny but chilly day of deals with a high near 48 degrees.

The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the deadliest periods for traveling. California Highway Patrol officials said they plan to have additional officers on the streets and highways from Wednesday through Sunday to curb dangerous driving.