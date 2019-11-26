Holiday dinners and drives support Merced County residents in need

As the holidays approach, Merced County residents are stepping up efforts to support those in need.

In collaboration with local churches, clubs and groups, Merced County Rescue Mission will hold its Thanksgiving Banquet at the American Legion Hall, 939. W. Main St. in downtown Merced.

Homeless individuals and low income families are welcome to a full Thanksgiving meal, including turkey and pumpkin pie, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m Thursday.

Between 500 to 800 people are expected to attend the banquet, said Bruce Metcalf, Rescue Mission’s CEO. There were about 600 attendees in 2018.

Metcalf said “a whole mix of people” attend the banquet each year.

“Many are homeless, and there are also families who don’t have the funds for a Thanksgiving dinner,” Metcalf said. “There’s also lots of elderly people who come who simply don’t have a family.”

The 80 to 100 people volunteering at the banquet are encouraged to do more than just carry food to the table, Metcalf said. Volunteers are urged to sit and eat with individuals who are alone.

“We want to make them feel like we can be a family for them,” Metcalf said. “Its more than just food, we want them to feel cared for.”

Rescue Mission coordinates a similar banquet 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with ham served as the main course. Volunteers and donations of ham, potatoes, corn and beans are appreciated, Metcalf said.

The Rescue Mission’s holiday food drive continues until Dec. 24. Non-perishable food for banquets throughout the year may be donated at Rescue Mission’s office.

Metcalf said Merced County’s efforts to support the homeless have become more coordinated with groups around the county.

“We’re working better together than operating in separate silos,” he said.

This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 3312 G St., is hosting a Thanksgiving feast as well, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The church is accepting donations of winter clothes and sleeping bags up until Thanksgiving day.

Warm winter wear and sleeping bags will be passed out to those in need during the feast.

The Atwater police and fire departments are joining together for the first annual fire and police holiday toy drive. Atwater residents may register children up to age 12 at the Atwater Community Center, 760 E. Bellevue Road.

“I’m hoping we’re able to serve all the children registered,” Atwater Police Chief Salvador said.

There are currently 178 children registered and 65 toys donated, according to the toy drive’s website.

While speaking with the Sun-Star, Salvador said he received an email from an Atwater resident with more than 100 unopened toys to donate.

“We’ve gotten a great response from the community,” Salvador said.

Residents can fill a trailer with toys at Atwater’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 6, hosted by the Atwater Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from a tri-tip dinner made by the Atwater Fire Department Dec. 7 will go toward purchasing toys for the drive.

Children may be registered until Dec. 6. Unwrapped toys and cash can be donated at various locations around Atwater.