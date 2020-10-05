Merced Sun-Star Logo
Merced County Coroner requests public’s help locating family of deceased woman

The Merced County Coroner’s Bureau has asked for the public’s help locating family members of 65-year-old Diane Broadway, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Merced County authorities have requested the public’s help locating the relatives of a deceased woman.

After searching numerous personnel records, staff at the Coroner’s Office have been unsuccessful in locating relatives of 65-year-old Diane Broadway, according to the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau.

Locating family members is necessary for the Coroner’s Office to not only release the body, but to allow the person to have a proper burial, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about Broadway’s children or relatives to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.

