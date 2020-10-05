Merced Sun-Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

14-year-old boy identified in fatal rollover collision near Los Banos

Police lights.
Police lights.

The Merced County Coroner has identified the teenager killed in a crash near Los Banos last week as Angel Ibanez, 14, of Los Banos.

Authorities said the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned multiple times as the driver, an unidentified 13-year-old male, attempted to negotiate a curve along Ingomar Grade, north of Sylvester Road.

Authorities said Ibanez sustained fatal injuries during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and the two other passengers, both males ages 14 and 15, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

According to the CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service