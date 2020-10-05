14-year-old boy identified in fatal rollover collision near Los Banos

Police lights.

The Merced County Coroner has identified the teenager killed in a crash near Los Banos last week as Angel Ibanez, 14, of Los Banos.

Authorities said the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned multiple times as the driver, an unidentified 13-year-old male, attempted to negotiate a curve along Ingomar Grade, north of Sylvester Road.

Authorities said Ibanez sustained fatal injuries during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and the two other passengers, both males ages 14 and 15, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

According to the CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.