Driver killed in fatal Merced County crash near Dos Palos identified

The Merced County Coroner has identified the driver killed in a vehicle collision near Dos Palos last week as Jami McGee, 37.

A resident of Dos Palos, McGee was killed Sept. 29 when she sustained fatal injuries in the collision along Carmellia Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, investigating officers determined McGee was driving a 2005 Chrysler eastbound on Carmellia Avenue, east of Palm Avenue before coming to a stop in the eastbound lane.

Authorities said a 1998 Jeep driven by Carlton Tolbert, 39, of Dos Palos, was traveling eastbound behind McGee. When the Chrysler came to a stop, the driver of the Jeep moved left over the broken line separating the eastbound and westbound lanes in an attempt to pass the Chrysler.

As Tolbert approached, the driver of the Chrysler made a left turn directly in front of the Jeep, according to the CHP. The front of the Jeep impacted the left side of the Chrysler. The Chrysler then struck a parked car which was pushed into a parked trailer, the CHP said.

Authorities said the Chrysler then struck a tree.

The CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.