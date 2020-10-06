Driver killed in Highway 33 rollover collision south of Firebaugh, the CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A driver is dead following a rollover collision on Highway 33 south of Firebaugh on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the collision on Highway 33 south of Shaw Avenue at about 5:23 p.m., according to a CHP news release.

The CHP said a 49-year-old Mendota man was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Highway 33 at an unknown speed, when for unknown reason the driver turned the vehicle to the left and traveled across the roadway.

The vehicle continued onto the west shoulder of the road and overturned. As the vehicle rolled, the driver was ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels while the driver of the vehicle came to rest on railroad tracks where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.