Merced County seeks public input, as it applies for grant to build new park

The Merced County Administration Building located at 2222 M Street in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County is asking residents for their input, as officials pursue a state grant to create a new park in the Franklin-Beachwood area.

The grant, which the county is currently applying for, is intended to improve, expand or build parks in underserved communities, according to a Merced County news release.

Official say the Franklin-Beachwood area is an excellent candidate for the grant opportunity, even though there are other park needs locally.

“The state is interested in awarding park grant funds to communities with less than 3 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents,” said Merced County Supervisor Daron McDaniel in the release. “Franklin-Beachwood residents currently have ZERO acres of park space.”

According to the release, the grant could provide as much as $8.5 million to create a park with features and amenities. That could include a playground, walking path, picnic shelters, soccer fields and a recreation center.

To begin the process of applying for the grant, Merced County is offering an online survey as a way to determine the most desired recreation features for a new park. County officials say they also plan on holding an in-person outdoor workshop and a series of virtual meetings to receive community input on park needs.

The grant is due in December and the county expects award announcements by July 2021. Those who wish to vote on the Franklin-Beachwood Park grant can do so by completing a survey on the county’s website.

The survey will be available until Oct. 20 in both Spanish and English. For additional information about the grant and application, contact Merced County Special Projects Coordinator Patti Dossetti at 209-385-7637 ext. 4467.