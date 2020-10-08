West Nile Virus claims lives of two people in Merced County, abatement district says

Culex Pipeins or more commonly known as a house mosquito carries the West Nile Virus in the the Modesto area. Culex Pipeins is the culpret ESMAD is primarily targeting. Photo courtesy the East Side Mosquito Abatement District, Vida Staff Photo

West Nile Virus has led to the deaths of two individuals over age 50, a Merced County Mosquito Abatement District news release reported.

Each person had underlying health conditions prior to their death.

Although the fatalities were reported on Thursday, both occurred during September, the release said.

As of Oct. 2, a total of 93 known West Nile Virus cases have been reported in California this year. Four deaths have been traced to the virus, meaning half of fatalities statewide are Merced County residents.

“These tragic deaths from West Nile Virus are a strong reminder that everyone should increase efforts to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” said Merced County Health Officer Dr. Salvador Sandoval in the news release.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. and is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no cures or vaccines.

While the majority of people infected do not feel sick, about one in five develop a fever and other symptoms like a headache, pain and fatigue. People with a mild form of the illness often recover within a week, the release said.

However, less than 1% of West Nile Virus infections lead to a serious, sometimes fatal, case. Symptoms usually appear between two to 14 days after the individual is bitten.

Like the novel coronavirus, people over the age of 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for increased severity of the disease.

“We are at the peak of the mosquito season here in Merced County,’ said Rhiannon Jones, General Manager of Merced County Mosquito Abatement, in the news release. “It is important that people take an active role in reducing mosquito breeding populations around their homes.”

“Dump and drain any standing water. West Nile Virus can be very serious and it is important to not only protect yourselves but your loved ones as well.”