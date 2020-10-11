12th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk honors lives lost to violence

Marylene Riley talks to the group about her son Michael, who was killed in 2008, during the 12th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Merced, Calif. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The 12th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk drew a large crowd Saturday to remember two local brothers and others who have lost their lives to violence.

The group started at noon in the FoodMaxx parking lot on West Olive and Meadows avenues with prayers and songs, before heading out on the walk through the city’s Loughborough area.

People carried signs, banners and balloons as they made their way down Meadows Avenue, Loughborough Drive and Denver Avenue before concluding in an alleyway near Conestoga Drive.

“It’s a blessing to see the community come together,” said Marylene Riley. “I want this to be something positive, something loving, supportive to the community. It’s not just for my sons, I do it for all of our victims here in Merced. It’s just a blessing to see our community come out.”

Riley started the remembrance walk years ago in honor of sons Micheal and Marlis Riley, who were killed within a year of each other.

The group stopped to honor Michael and Marlis on the route, at the locations where each was killed. The crowd stopped to hear a song, release balloons and drop rose petals in honor of the brothers.

The group was escorted by police officers, who stopped traffic so the group could cross intersections.

The event was attended by a few local candidates up for election in November, including mayoral candidate and current Councilmember Matt Serratto, District 3 City Council candidate Allen Brooks, District 5 City Council candidate Jeremy Martinez and Merced City School Board Area 4 candidate Birdi-Oilvarez-Kidwell.

“I’m here to support Mrs. Riley,” Serratto said.

“She’s done amazing work in the community and she’s supported me in a lot of ways. She deserves our support and respect. She’s done an incredible job turning an unspeakable tragedy into something that is making the community better in the long run. A more peaceful Loughborough neighborhood I hope is her legacy.”

