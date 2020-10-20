New smartphone app can help Merced County residents with waste management

The Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority has released an app to to assist residents in managing household waste. The app can remind users of pick-up schedules and inform them about what items can be recycled, placed in the green bin for composting or placed in the trash, according to a news release. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A new smartphone app is available to help Merced County residents manage their household waste.

The ‘Merced Recycles’ app, launched by the Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority, allows users to view trash pick-up schedules and information on what bins items should be placed in.

Customers can generate a local trash pick-up schedule by inputting their home address, with an option to send personalized reminders to place bins at the curbside, according to a Merced County Association of Governments news release.

The app also includes an interactive feature called the ‘Waste Wizard’ which teaches users what items can be recycled, composted or placed in the trash.

Customers can type in an item on the Waste Wizard search engine and receive instructions, such as which color cart to place the item in as well as tips to ensure of proper disposal.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The app can also provide the user with information about special disposal instructions outside of curbside pickup and what items are considered hazardous waste.

“The Merced Recycles app is part of the excellent customer service experience we strive to provide throughout the county,” said Eric Zetz, director of the Merced County Regional Waste Management Authority, in the release.

“It is also an important tool that allows the public to actively participate in increasing the effectiveness of our regional diversion programs. By using the app, we hope customers will help us achieve our goal of keeping material out of landfills that can otherwise be recycled or repurposed as compost.”

The app is offered in both English and Spanish and is available for free download through both the Apple app store and on Google play by searching “Merced Recycles.”