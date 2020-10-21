Free ‘pop-up’ drive-in theater coming to downtown Merced. Here’s what’s playing

Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) has a dream to make music, in Pixar’s film “Coco.” Disney-Pixar

A free pop-up drive-in movie event is coming to downtown Merced on Friday.

The Downtown Starlite Drive-in will show the Disney-Pixar award-winning film “Coco” in a social-distanced setting.

The pop-up drive in will happen near 18th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, behind the Merced Theatre at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

According to the release, the Starlite name is a “throwback” to a classic drive in that opened in Merced in the late 1950s.

Gates are scheduled to open 4 p.m. and although the event is free to attend, space is limited. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and will by admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles during the movie. Masks along with social distancing will be required when not in vehicles. Alcohol is prohibited.

“We really wanted to come together to showcase some of the exciting things happening downtown with this fun event,” said Anthony Braxton, interim managing director of Playhouse Merced, in the release.

“This is a great family-friendly and affordable way to celebrate the season and enjoy a night in the heart of our community. Come early and grab dinner or snacks from one our downtown restaurants and join us for the free movie afterwards.”

Multiple downtown Merced businesses and restaurants will be open prior to the show, serving dinner and snacks.

Additionally, children will be able to pick up free Dia de los Muertos activity packets which will be provided by the Merced Multicultural Arts Center at the drive-in from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

The Downtown Starlite Drive-In is sponsored by several Merced based businesses and nonprofits including the Merced Main Street Association, Merced Multicultural Arts Center, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Merced Parks and Community Services, Merced Theatre, Playhouse Merced, Merced Youth Council and R3 Gaming Lounge.