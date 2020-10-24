Merced motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Beachwood area, says CHP

A motorcyclist is dead after being struck Friday evening by someone driving a dark green sedan near Merced County’s Beachwood area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Belcher Avenue and Beachwood Drive, the California Highway Patrol reported in a news release.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Merced man, was traveling eastbound on Belcher Avenue, approaching the intersection of Beachwood Drive.

Meanwhile, the driver of the late 90s or early 2000s model sedan was traveling westbound on Belcher Avenue approaching the intersection of Beachwood Drive.

The driver of the sedan turned left turn into the path of the motorcyclist, causing the collision. The driver then sped away southbound on Beachwood Avenue.

Responding emergency personnel tried to save the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead.