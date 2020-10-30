Despite COVID-19, several new Merced businesses open doors. City says more on the way

Kristy Bounlangsy and her two siblings have been pushing their mother, Manila, to open up her own restaurant for years.

Manila, 49, spent over two decades helping her uncle Sam Malaythong with his restaurant Sam’s Cafe in Merced. She’s done everything from serving, cooking and managing.

“She’s always worked for her uncle and helped out in the restaurant,” Kristy said. “She’s put in so much work and has her own ideas. We’ve pushed her to open a restaurant of her own.”

Earlier this month, Manila finally did just that. Together with her husband Visith, they opened a Thai-food themed restaurant called The Coconut Cafe, located at 3368 N State Hwy 59, Suite N, in the space that was formerly occupied by Mariana’s Mexican Grill.

Despite opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family says the opening of the restaurant has gone smoothly.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“At the beginning she was scared that outdoor dining wouldn’t work out, but what we’ve heard from customers is they are happy to have a Thai food restaurant on this side of town,” Kristy said. “On the first day we opened we had a line of people. We’ve had customers come back which is a good sign.”

The Coconut Cafe is just one of many businesses that have recently opened in Merced. For example, a new Domino’s Pizza location recently opened on West Main and R streets. Not long ago, Ashley Furniture Store opened up in the Merced Marketplace in the old Best Buy building location on West Olive Street. Next door to Ashley Furniture Store, a new Dollar Tree store recently opened.

Plus, Pizza Hut has relocated across West Olive Avenue in the old Starbucks location.

Other openings and closures

Frank Quintero, Merced’s economic development director, said local businesses Mariana’s Mexican Grill, plus the In-Shape Health Club located on R Street, recently shut their doors.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But coffee lovers will be happy to know Merced is scheduled to get a second Dutch Bros. Coffee shop soon. According to Quintero, a second Dutch Bros. Coffee location will be located in the building Pizza Hut just vacated on West Olive Avenue. The drive-thru coffee chain has built a cult-like following among coffee drinkers.

Plus, a new Starbucks located on West Main Sand R streets will be open soon.

A Chicken Shack is coming to Merced. The restaurant will be located on West Olive Ave., next to Deli Delicious. Customers will be able to order chicken fingers, wings, burgers and sandwiches.

Another restaurant coming to Merced is Bag O’ Crab, which offers customers a variety of seafood options like lobster, crab, shrimp, mussels and crawfish.

An ARCO gas station is scheduled to open on Campus Parkway and Coffee St. in Merced.

There are no official opening dates yet for any of the new businesses scheduled to come to Merced. “We normally don’t get the official word about opening day until they are about two weeks to a month away,” Quintero said.

Finally owning her own restaurant

Manila Bounlangsy loves to see the reaction when people eat her food. If she doesn’t get the reaction she wants she immediately wants to figure out what she needs to do to fix it.

The reaction of her customers has been positive during her first month of owning her own restaurant.

“Anytime people see the pineapple fried rice brought out in a pineapple they rave about it,” said Coconut Cafe employee Dylan Salcedo.

The pad thai, Korean barbecue and curry items are all popular items on the menu.

Manila came to the United States in 1984 from Laos. She spent a brief time in Los Angeles before moving to Minnesota for five years. She moved to Merced in 1990 and raised her family here.

She says she learned to cook while working for her uncle at Sam’s Cafe. Over the years she’s developed her own style.

The Coconut Cafe is a family run business. Her daughter Kat works at the restaurant. Her husband and other two kids help out when they can.

“We’ve always been a close family,” Manila said.

Manila is happy, running her own restaurant, spending time cooking in the kitchen and interacting with her customers.

“I’m happy when the customers like my food,” she said.