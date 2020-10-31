Popular television show “American Pickers” looking for hidden treasures in Merced County

Mike Wolfe (left) and Frank Fritz are the stars of the History channel’s “American Pickers.” The show is coming to California in December and looking for locations to film episodes.

History Channel’s popular show “American Pickers” is coming to California and will be filming episodes in December.

The show is also looking for leads on possible hidden treasures in the Merced County area, according to a news release sent to the Sun-Star.

American Pickers is a documentary series that features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz traveling to different parts of the country, exploring the world of antique “picking.” Wolfe and Fritz will often comb through old barns, buildings or sheds looking for unique items.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” the show stated in a news. “Along the way, the pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about Amercia’s past along the way.”

The show is asking Merced County residents is they or someone they know has a a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through.

Those who are interested can send the show their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878 (855-OLD-RUST). You can also go to the American Pickers’ Facebook page @GotaPick.

Wolfe and Fritz only pick private collections. They aren’t interested in anything open to the public like stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions or businesses.

The show will also follow all CDC and state guidelines and protocols pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic when filming.

“While we plan to be in California this December, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse,” the show stated in a release.