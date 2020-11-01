Honoring the dead, Merced Arts Center creates Dia De Los Muertos display

The Merced Multicultural Art Center’s annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit has joined the ranks of countless traditions this year that have had to make changes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But the MAC is still finding a way for the Merced community to partake in the Mexican holiday.

The “Day of the Dead,” a multi-day tradition on Nov. 1 and 2, is a time for communities to remember and celebrate their loved ones who have died. Dia de los Muertos is commonly marked by joy over grief.

A trademark of the holiday is altars with offerings to the dead. The altars often showcase yellow marigold flowers, pictures of passed loved ones and favorite meals of the deceased.

During typical years, the MAC includes murals from multiple community members for the public to mill around and view at their pleasure. But necessary precautions against COVID-19 have mandated modification.

“We didn’t want to have this pass by just because we can’t have people coming here,” said MAC Facility Supervisor Katherine Szyndler.

The MAC this year has positioned an altar by community artist Ruben Sanchez to be viewed from the downtown Merced building’s front window through Nov. 6.

Sanchez was pivotal in getting Dia de los Muertos to be publicly celebrated in the Merced community years ago, Szyndler said.

“You can bring your picture of loved ones, or past loved ones, or recent loved ones to share in the community,” Szyndler said. Dropped off framed photos are included in the altar.

The altar has pictures of some local deceased individuals who were familiar faces in the downtown Merced arts scene. Some of those include actor Reed Boyer, actor and local personality Chente Cervantes and musician Adam Trelaksky.

It also features photos of beloved celebrities who recently died, like Chadwick Boseman.

The MAC also distributed more than 120 free kids kits with black construction paper, crayons and chalk so that kids can draw their own calavera — the traditional skull image associated with Dia de los Muerto. Sznydler said the kits have gone fast.

The MAC’s current gallery hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 645 W. Main St. For more information visit www.facebook.com/arts.merced