Local election results for Merced County from the 2020 general election

By Merced Sun-Star

Unofficial results for the Merced County races in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election from the county Registrar of Voters’ Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by the county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.

Source: Merced County Registrar of Voters

