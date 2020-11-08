Merced County’s annual Veterans Day Parade will be virtual this year, due to COVID-19

The Merced County Sheriff’s Posse rides down Main Street during the Merced Veterans Day Parade in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County residents will not be lining West Main Street this year to honor the region’s military men and women, due to restriction placed on large gatherings because of coronavirus.

However, that doesn’t mean the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade is on hold.

This Wednesday at 1 p.m. the parade will be held virtually — meaning it will consist of video depicting elements of the event, according to a release by Merced County.

The video will include the Pledge of Allegiance, the Star Spangled Banner, interviews with grand marshals and a message from Rep. Jim Costa, D-Merced.

“The Merced County Veteran’s Services Office (VSO) is committed to honoring our service members again this Veterans Day in a safe and responsible manner a midst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.

There will be also pictures and short videos of the public honoring veterans, posted on the Merced County Veteran’s Services Office’s Facebook page.

Short videos featuring members of the Board of Supervisors are being posted on the Merced County and Merced County Veteran’s Services Office social media pages this week.

You can watch the event on Channel 97 (Comcast), channel 99 (AT&T), facebook.com/MercedCounty, facebook.com/MercedCountyVeteransServiceOffice or youtube.com (search “Merced County official youtube account”).