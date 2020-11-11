Honoring America’s veterans in Merced County and the region

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut deeply into Veterans Day observances around Merced County this year.

Still, there are many ways to honor veterans not just on Veterans Day, but every day, John B. Raughter, deputy director of media relations at the American Legion national office, said.

The simplest way is to thank them for their service, he said. “If you know a veteran who owns a small business, patronize that business. If you are an employer, consider hiring a veteran.”

Visiting veterans in hospitals and nursing homes may be prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic, but sending cards is always an option, one that many schoolchildren choose, he said.

American Legion Charities and its programs including Operation Comfort Warriors, the Child Welfare Foundation and the National Emergency Fund always need support. Contributions can be made at www.legion.org/donate, he said.

“Most veterans feel honored to have served this country and are appreciative of the kind gestures shown by their fellow Americans who acknowledge their service.”

Here are a few activities happening today to honor veterans in the Merced County region:

Merced Field of Honor

Merced’s Field of Honor is an annual tradition of paying homage to the nation’s heroic military and law enforcement men and women, with a display of approximately 1,000 American flags.

The display is located on the front lawn of Merced College, near the area of Yosemite Avenue and M Street. It’s scheduled to be on display until Sunday, Nov. 15. It’s open to the public 24 hours per day. There will be staff on site from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends and 1-5 p.m. on weekdays.

The display includes special sections honoring law enforcement, first responders and those who have served in the military. There is also a section that displays the history of the United States flag.

The flags can be purchased online at www.mercedfieldofhonor.org.

There are some changes to this year’s Field of Honor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual Veterans Day Parade

Merced County’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be virtual this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday and will include the Pledge of Allegiance, the Star Spangled Banner, interviews with grand marshals and a message from Rep. Jim Costa, D-Merced.

There will be also pictures and short videos of the public honoring veterans, posted on the Merced County Veteran’s Services Office’s Facebook page.

Short videos featuring members of the Board of Supervisors are being posted on the Merced County and Merced County Veteran’s Services Office social media pages this week.

You can watch the event on Channel 97 (Comcast), channel 99 (AT&T), facebook.com/MercedCounty, facebook.com/MercedCountyVeteransServiceOffice or youtube.com (search “Merced County official youtube account”).

Memorial parks open, but no events

The San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, in Santa Nella, will be open as usual from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and public restrooms will be open on Veterans Day. Social distancing is encouraged, as is attending in a group of no more than 10 people.

Double feature supports veterans

On Wednesday at Grand Oak Event Center, a double-feature drive-in movie sponsored by the Turlock Veterans Charitable Trust will benefit local veterans groups. The movies shown will be “The D.I.” and “Good Morning, Vietnam.”

Cost is $45 per vehicle, with a maximum of four occupants. Tri-tip meals will be sold for $20 apiece.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with a presentation at 5 and first showtime at 5:30.

According to the Charitable Trust, proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, Disabled American Veterans, the VFW and American Legion.

To learn more, email Jamie Cimoli at jamie@citydirectinc.com or call 209-613-7352.