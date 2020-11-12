Firefighters rescue dogs from Merced apartment fire. Girl Scouts’ donation plays a part

Fire truck

Firefighters rescued three dogs from an apartment on fire in Merced on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call at 1:46 p.m. of an apartment on fire at 925 Loughborough Drive. Four engines, one truck, one battalion chief and 16 fire personnel arrived on the scene at the Park View Estates on Loughborough Drive near R Street.

They noticed black smoke coming out of a second-story apartment when they arrived on the scene, according to Merced Fire Chief Billy Alcorn.

The fire was contained to one apartment. One person was displaced and being aided by the Red Cross.

There were no people in the apartment at the time of the fire and no injuries.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Firefighters were able to rescue three small dogs from the apartment. The dogs were treated with oxygen with pet masks that were donated to the fire department by a local Girl Scouts troop.

The dogs were taken to a local veterinarian office and are OK, according to Alcorn.