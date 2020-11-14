Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Merced, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Friday night near the railroad crossing on V Street in Merced.

Merced police officers responded to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks after a call about a person who had been struck by a train in the 1500 block of V Street at 7:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 50-year old man near the crossing. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

It appeared the man was pushing a stroller used to carry items across the tracks when he was struck by a westbound train, investigators said.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until his next of kin is notified.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.