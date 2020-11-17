Heroic 12-year-old Merced middle school student recognized for saving nephew from fire

A Weaver Middle School sixth-grader on Monday was recognized for her bravery and heroic actions, after saving her 3-year-old nephew from a Sept. 5 fire in Merced.

Student Alyna Hernandez, 12, received a certificate from Weaver Middle School and its board of trustees, a plus commendation from Merced Fire Department.

Hernandez was honored for pulling the child from a burning car inside a garage. Her nephew was taken to the hospital and treated.

Firefighters said Hernandez’s quick actions saved her nephew’s life.

During the ceremony, Hernandez received multiple gifts from firefighters including a scooter, headphones and a tablet.

Hernandez said that at first she wasn’t scared, just shook when she rescued her nephew Nicholas Munoz-Mercado from the fire. Hernandez said it wasn’t until after rescuing him that she started to get scared.

“I didn’t expect there to be this much people,” said Hernandez of the ceremony. “I didn’t know I was getting gifts either,” she said.

“It was a scary situation but if Alyna wasn’t there I think things would have turned out differently and I’m just happy everybody’s OK and I’m so proud of her, ” said Hernandez’s mother Angelica Mercado.