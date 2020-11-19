Portion of R Street in Merced closed until March due to road work

The Civic Center in Merced on 18th and N streets. Merced Sun-Star

Merced residents may have noticed recently part of R Street is closed due to road work.

The section between Loughborough Drive and Buena Vista Drive will likely remain closed for major reconstruction until March 1, according to a City of Merced press release.

“We are sorry that trips that used to be quick and easy will take a bit more time for a few months, but we believe the result will be worth it,” said City Manager Stephanie Dietz.

“R Street is a section in the city’s street network that has experienced the greatest degradation in recent years.”

The road surface is being removed, new roadbed is being installed and new asphalt will be poured. Also the Black Rascal Creek drainage system is being rebuilt because it was causing the roadway to sink in its current condition.

The March 1 date is the maximum closure date, according to City Engineer Michael Beltran. “We are working to complete this project faster,” Beltran said. “We have worked with the contractor, and they have a record of excellent work and early completion of projects.”

Emergency responders were consulted about the project design to ensure they would be able to move through the construction zone safely and smoothly, according to the release.

Safe routes were also designated for school staff, teachers, students and buses affected by the construction.

“The school district was very supportive of this project as the roadway and sidewalks in their current condition create hazards for students, teachers, staff, parents and buses,” Dietz said.

Other projects

According to Beltran, there are other major projects affecting roads in Merced. Some of these are projects by the city, Merced Irrigation District or PG&E.

The city projects include the full closure of M Street from 8th Street to 13th street until January. Alpine Drive will be closed from G Street to Wainwright Avenue until February. Gerard Avenue will also be closed from Kibby Road to Parsons Avenue until March.

MID will be working on a project on G Street from Bear Creek to Farmland Avenue until December 2021.

The BNSF Railroad will be working on a project that will result in the closure of K Street from 23rd Street to 26th Street until May 2021.

Main Street will be closed from M Street to N Street from Dec. 10 through Dec. 31 due to work by a private contractor.





