Merced woman killed in crash with big rig in Madera County, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo.

A 30-year old woman from Merced died this week after her car crashed into a semi-truck on Highway 152 in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident took place at 4:44 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman was driving a 2003 Infiniti sedan southbound on Road 13. The vehicle crashed into a 2017 Freightliner headed westbound on Highway 152.

“She ran the stop sign and drove in front of the big rig,” CHP officer Greg Rodriguez said. “The front of the big rig hit the left side of the sedan.”

The truck was driven by Luis R. Martinez, 61, of Merced. Martinez didn’t suffer any injuries.

The name of the woman was not released by authorities.

Officers believe drugs or alcohol may have played a factor, but they won’t know until after an autopsy.