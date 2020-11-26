Annual Christmas events in Merced County adapting to COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s the list

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave to children from a classic fire truck during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several holiday parades in Merced County are still moving forward with modifications.

At the top of the list, Merced’s annual Christmas parade will be a “reverse parade” this year, according Merced Recreation Supervisor Michelle Reid.

In past years, people typically lined Main Street to watch floats and performances make their way through downtown.

With the reverse parade, participants and their floats will be stationed along Main Street. Those in the parade will be wearing masks and socially distancing as members of the public drive past.

This year’s parade is titled “Christmas Street Lane.” Vehicles will drive east along Main Street from M Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Santa Claus and other traditional float entries are scheduled to take part in the reverse parade. Because of county restrictions, traditional bands will not take part in this year’s festivities.

Reid said health and safety is a top priority for parade organizers, while trying to allow people to enjoy the beautiful floats and lights.

“We’re doing our best to keep everybody safe,” Reid said. “We still want to provide a holiday experience, get some holiday cheer out there.”

The reverse parade will take place on Main Street between M Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Merced’s Christmas parade is being spearheaded by vrious City of Merced departments and the Merced Main Street Association.

The City of Merced Parks and Recreation Department will also host a Winter Wonderland at the Applegate Park Zoo from Dec. 10, through Dec. 24, Thursday through Sunday weekly.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The zoo will remain open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

According to Reid, the zoo visitors will bet to experience a variety of decorations including Christmas trees, lights and inflatables.

Reid said there will even be snow machines producing snow flurries throughout the zoo.

Masks are required to enter the zoo and normal entry fees apply, according to Reid.

Reid said the event is an extension of the Lights Before Christmas program and the event has been extended from the normal three day length to two weeks.

Atwater and Livingston events

Atwater is scheduled to have its “Home for the Holidays” event on Dec. 4 in downtown.

The event will include booths along Broadway Avenue between Fifth Street and First Street. Booths will be on display for residents to drive past and admire while practicing social distancing, according to the Atwater Chamber of Commerce.

Space for the booths will be designated on both sides of the street and participants will be able to set up holiday-themed booths 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. vehicles that have lined up on Fifth Street will proceed one way down the center of Broadway to First Street.

Livingston has also modified its annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Gift Fair this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s “Let Christmas Bells Ring” parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, according to a news release.

This year’s parade has been modified from the city’s normal 3/4 mile parade down Main Street due to social distance protections, the city said.

The parade will start at Winton Parkway and F Streets and proceed along a three and a half mile route through neighborhoods allowing residents to enjoy the parade from their homes and driveways.

The parade route can be viewed and parade entries can be registered at the city’s website.

The city will also hold its annual Court of Trees located at the Old Court Theater property in downtown. This yea’s display titled “A Lighted Christmas Tree Forest” will on display from 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, though 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, according to the city.

Los Banos

The City of Los Banos will also host a modified parade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4, “Hometown Christmas” floats can be viewed parked along the parade route as people are invited to drive past the stationary floats beginning at H and 4th streets.

According to Los Banos Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Sandoval, this year’s route will follow the same parade route as last year’s parade.

Sandoval said the chamber is working with the city and local law enforcement to make sure all safety precautions are taken so the community can have something for families to enjoy this holiday season.

The parade and descriptions of the entries will be broadcast on 96.1 FM.

Gustine and Turlock

In Gustine on Nov. 28, a drive-thru breakfast with Santa will take place at the GPS Hall from 8 to 11 a.m.. A Christmas market is also scheduled to be held downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with social distancing in place. At Cornerstone Dance on Fifth Street, children can see Santa and take home craft bags from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. A virtual tree lighting will also take place on the city’s Facebook page at 6 p.m..

Turlock will hold A Christmas Cruise at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, located at 900 N. Broadway, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Dec. 4. People will stay in their vehicles and drive past decorated lights and displays.