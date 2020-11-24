CHP searching for DUI drivers in Merced County, state during Thanksgiving weekend

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

California Highway Patrol officers will be patrolling Merced County’s highways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, keeping an eye out for unsafe drivers and helping stranded motorists.

The CHP’s maximum enforcement period lasts from Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for travel.

Statewide during last year’s Thanksgiving weekend, 42 people died on California roadways. Of the 27 who died within CHP jurisdiction, 11 were not wearing seat belts. Plus, CHP officers made 867 arrests for alleged DUI.

“This year has presented us with many unforeseen challenges, but safety is still our priority,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the release.

“If you choose to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, our goal is to help motorists arrive at their destination without incident.”

Traffic may be lighter this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but CHP warns motorists they will be looking for speeders.

Plus, motorists should avoid driving impaired, tired or distracted. Those motorists who must be on the road are reminded to to buckle up, the release said.

As an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom has instituted a limited stay at home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

There’s also a travel advisory, encouraging people to go about only essential activities during those hours and to self-quarantine for 14 days if arriving from another state or country.