Cavallero named permanent Merced police chief, after serving in interim role
Former Merced County Sheriff Tom Cavallero on Tuesday was named permanent Merced police chief, after leading the department for several months in an interim role.
“I’m flattered to be Chief,” Cavallero said in a news release. “I am pleased to accept and honored to lead the unselfish and service-oriented men and women of this department.”
He was brought on in February after former Police Chief Chris Goodwin retired in December.
In the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Cavallero served for 35 years. He rose through the ranks as a deputy, sergeant, commander, undersheriff until he became Sheriff-Coroner in 2013.
“Chief Cavallero has consistently demonstrated his skills and abilities in the department and the community, City Manager Stephanie Dietz said in the release. “He is a tremendous asset to the city and I look forward to his continued success.”
Cavallero and his wife Wendy and two children Nathaniel and Teresa have lived in the community for 35 years.
He will officially begin his role as chief on Nov. 30 and his starting annual salary will be $165,339.72.
