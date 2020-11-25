Merced County coroner identifies Chowchilla man killed in rollover collision

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died Sunday after a rollover crash as Erick Reyes-Flores, 34, of Chowchilla.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Reyes-Flores and a 41-year-old Merced woman were traveling westbound on Sandy Mush Road east of Healy Road in on older model Ford Mustang on Sunday. The CHP said Reyes-Flores is believed to have been driving the vehicle.

For unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times ejecting Reyes-Flores and passenger who authorities believe were not wearing seat belts, according to CHP.

Reyes-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a Fresno area hospital with major injuries.