Overturned big rig reported on southbound Highway 99 near Livingston

An overturned big-rig was reported Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 99 near the Sultana Drive off ramp in the Livingston area, according to the California Highway Patrol’s website.

The driver had minor injuries. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m., blocking two lanes.

The crash took out a light pole and traffic is being diverted. According to the Merced CHP Facebook page, the number one lane is open while the number two lane remains closed and is expected to open at about 9:30 a.m.. The number three lane remains closed and is expected to open around 2 p.m., according to the CHP.

