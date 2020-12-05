Livingston woman killed in fatal collision on Highway 99 in Merced County, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 44-year-old Livingston woman is dead after a fatal collision on Highway 99 in Merced County early Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a call at 2:58 a.m. to a collision on Highway 99 in the northbound lanes near Mission Avenue, according to CHP spokesman Officer Eric Zuniga.

The woman was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee when she collided with a garbage truck on Highway 99, causing the car to spin before coming to a stop in the No. 2 northbound lane.

The SUV was then struck by a Kenwood big rig carrying two trailers.

“The vehicle was dark colored and there were no lights, so the driver of the big rig was unable to see the vehicle,” Zuniga said. “The vehicle was sitting perpendicular in the lane so there was no chance to see any reflective lights.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The tractor-trailer collided with the Jeep, causing the vehicle to spin again. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Zuniga said.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 61-year old woman, was airlifted to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with moderate injuries, according to Zuniga.

Authorities did not release the name of the deceased driver or injured passenger of the Jeep.

The driver of the big rig was cooperative with authorities, and officers don’t believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

All three northbound lanes on Highway 99 were shut down temporarily as traffic was diverted to Le Grand Road.